StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said it was awaiting further clarity on China's position on financing coal projects as it looks to progress its Ncondezi coal-fired power project in Tete, Mozambique.
China Machinery Engineering Corporation remained committed to the project and continued to lead the process on project financing, the company said.
It added that feedback on a transmission integration study was expected during the first quarter of 2022.
Ncondezi Energy said it was funded to the first half of 2022.
'We understand this to be a global issue affecting all Chinese backed coal power development projects abroad, and that this impact is under review by the relevant Chinese authorities,' chief executive Hanno Pengilly said.
'CMEC continues to support the project and is leading the financing process.'
'In parallel to the Chinese financing process, Ncondezi and CMEC are reviewing potential alternative solutions for the project which should be finalised during the quarter.'
