StockMarketWire.com - Brownfield developer and housebuilder Inland Homes said a legal review launched by the London Borough of Hillingdon to challenge the company's plans to build 513 homes at Hillingdon Garden had been quashed by the High Court.
'The dismissal of the judicial review challenge exhausts all options open to the Borough to prevent the development of this important brownfield site,' the company said.
The Secretary of State had placed a 'holding order' on the project whilst a review was undertaken about whether it should be called in for determination.
The holding order was released after six months and planning consent granted by the Greater London Authority in March 2021.
'The plans for Hillingdon Gardens will transform a derelict former commercial site, creating a residentially led, mixed-use neighbourhood, with a network of pedestrianised areas, landscaped public squares and extensive green spaces,' the company said.
'We are very pleased that this scheme has cleared the final obstacle to its development,' it added.
'This consent has taken over three years to be validated and has been extremely difficult to achieve. It is very disappointing that it should be such a long and torturous process to develop on an allocated brownfield site in a highly sustainable location.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
