StockMarketWire.com - Iodine explorer and producer Iofina said it had met its production target in the second half of the year.

During H2 2021, the company produced 268.8 metric tonnes, or MT, of crystalline iodine from its five operating plants in Oklahoma, meeting its production target of 260-to-275MT for the half year.

The production figure for the year totalled 518.2MT.

Looking ahead, the company forecast a production figure of 225-to-240MT for H1 2022.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com