StockMarketWire.com - Internet services group CentralNic said it expected annual performance to top market expectations as growth accelerated in the final quarter of the year.
Revenue was expected to be around $410 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, around $45 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, about 5% ahead of consensus of $383 million and $42.9 million respectively, the company said.
'This represents an increase of c.70% and 47% respectively over the USD 241.2m and USD 30.6m results reported for the financial year 2020,' it added.
'The company has comfortably exceeded the high end of market expectations for the year, which had already been revised upwards repeatedly over the course of the year.'
The unaudited preliminary report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 would be published on Monday, 28 February 2022.
