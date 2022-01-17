StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused oil company PetroNeft said it had decided to to leave a financing facility as is, following talks to potentially refinance the loan.

PetroNeft had last month extended the term of the Petrogrand loan facility by a further 12 months to 15 December 2022.

'After detailed negotiations with various parties we have decided that it is in the best interests of shareholders to continue with the facility as is,' it said.

'We will continue to explore financing alternatives, with a view to securing terms and conditions, which are in PetroNeft's shareholders best interests.'


