StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had acquired an office building in the centre of Maidenhead, Berkshire for £10.3 million.
The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 6.83%.
Palace said the acquisition of the building, at 22 Market Street, was funded using both an existing NatWest revolving credit facility and proceeds from its £30 million disposal strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
