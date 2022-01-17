StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had acquired an office building in the centre of Maidenhead, Berkshire for £10.3 million.

The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 6.83%.

Palace said the acquisition of the building, at 22 Market Street, was funded using both an existing NatWest revolving credit facility and proceeds from its £30 million disposal strategy.


