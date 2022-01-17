StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it was mulling an improved offer of 55 pence per share offer for the company from Corporation Financiere Europeenne, though flagged some concerns about the offer as it was below the most recent weekly net asset value of the company.
CFE had previously made a number of approaches to the company, including via a letter dated 28 September 2020 and a subsequent approach on 2 December 2020, in relation to a possible offer subsequently announced by CFE on 26 January 2021 at a price of 50 pence per share. But the offers were rejected.
The latest offer price, meanwhile, represented a 'significant discount of approximately 37.2% to CIP's latest weekly unaudited NAV of 87.6 pence per ordinary share as at 7 January 2022,' the company said.
'In addition, the offer price represents a premium of only 7.8 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of an ordinary share of 51.0 pence at the close of business on 13 January 2022 [...] and only a 4.2 per cent. premium to the volume weighted average price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 12 month period to 13 January 2022 of 52.8 pence,' it added.
Still, the company said it would give due consideration to the terms of the offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.