StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in the three months between September and November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The market had expected the unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.2%.

The claimant count fell by 43,300, beating market expectations for a fall of 38,600.

Average weekly earnings rose 4.2%, in line with expectations.


