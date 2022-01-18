StockMarketWire.com - Defence technology group QinetiQ affirmed its annual earnings guidance after it recorded 'strong' results in the third quarter of its financial year.
QinetiQ said it continued to achieve 'excellent' order intake, with orders now at more than £900 million, and revenue, operating profit and cash flow in line with expectations.
'The group has delivered strong operational performance in Q3 and we have made significant progress on the two short-term issues described in our interim results,' QinetiQ said said.
'With more than 95% coverage of our 2022 financial year revenue under contract, we remain confident of delivering in line with expectations ... as outlined at our interim results on 11 November.'
