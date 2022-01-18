StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling group 888 said its annual revenue had rise 14%, despite a drop off in the fourth quarter.
Revenue for the year through December had increased to $972 million, up from $850 million year-on-year, driven by rises in the UK, Italy, Romania and Portugal, partially offset by a decline in Germany.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell 16% to $214 million, largely reflecting a strong comparative period and the impact of regulatory and compliance changes, including an exit from the Netherlands.
888 recently agreed to acquire William Hill International, with the deal expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022.
