StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Petershill Partners said it had completed completed $458 million worth of acquisitions in its first quarter as a publicly owned business.
The company said it had invested in assets materially ahead of the rate of deployment expected at the time of its initial public offering.
The acquisitions, all in the general partners of five private equity firms, were expected to be immediately accretive to consensus earnings forecasts.
'The company expects to continue deploying capital into attractive partner-firms and to fund these opportunities through its own resources, leverage headroom and proceeds from the primary equity raise at IPO,' Petershill said.
