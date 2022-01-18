StockMarketWire.com - Property investor LXi REIT launched a share issue to raise £125 million to spend on its acquisitions pipeline.

New shares in the company were being issued at 142p each, representing a 6.8% discount to their last closing price of 152.4p.

LXi REIT said its investment advisor had identified a significant pipeline of additional assets worth a total of around £272 million.


