StockMarketWire.com - Speciality chemicals company Elementis forecast a small annual earnings beat as revenue grew and it navigated supply chain pressures.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through December was expected to be in the range of $105 million to $107 million, modestly ahead of expectations of around $104 million.
'The group has delivered a good fourth-quarter performance, with double-digit year-on-year underlying revenue growth, agile supply chain management and self-help actions,' Elementis said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
