StockMarketWire.com - Retirement income specialist Just Group said its annual retirement incomes sales jumped by a quarter and that it expected to achieve 'further profitable growth' in 2022.
Retirement income sales for the year through December increased to £2.67 billion, up from £2.15 billion year-on-year.
New business profits grew by a low double-digit percentage, while new business margins improved in the second half and were expected to be around 8.5% for the full year.
Underlying organic capital generation more than double the 2020 result exceeding the company's 2022 target a year ahead of expectations.
'Over the last two years we have transformed the business and are now in a position to deliver profitable and sustainable growth to shareholders,' chief executive David Richardson said.
'This is demonstrated by the excellent 25% retirement income sales growth in 2021 at attractive profit margins.'
'We are in a strong position to deliver further profitable growth at attractive returns for shareholders in 2022 and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
