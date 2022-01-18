StockMarketWire.com - Retirement income specialist Just Group said its annual retirement incomes sales jumped by a quarter and that it expected to achieve 'further profitable growth' in 2022.

Retirement income sales for the year through December increased to £2.67 billion, up from £2.15 billion year-on-year.

New business profits grew by a low double-digit percentage, while new business margins improved in the second half and were expected to be around 8.5% for the full year.

Underlying organic capital generation more than double the 2020 result exceeding the company's 2022 target a year ahead of expectations.

'Over the last two years we have transformed the business and are now in a position to deliver profitable and sustainable growth to shareholders,' chief executive David Richardson said.

'This is demonstrated by the excellent 25% retirement income sales growth in 2021 at attractive profit margins.'

'We are in a strong position to deliver further profitable growth at attractive returns for shareholders in 2022 and beyond.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com