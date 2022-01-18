StockMarketWire.com - Landscaping products manufacturer Marshalls nudged up its annual earnings guidance after higher sales helped offset rising cost pressures.
Marshalls said it was revising its trading expectations for the year through December to be 'slightly ahead' of its previous view.
Revenue rose 26% year-on-year to £589 million and was up 9% compared to 2019.
'This positive trading performance across the group has been achieved despite the continued backdrop of sector-wide raw material and labour shortages,' the company said.
'These operational challenges have given rise to significant cost inflation, additional overtime costs to cover Covid-19 related absenteeism and some customer project delays.'
'However, cost increases were recovered through a mid-year price increase and a further price increase has been implemented successfully in January 2022.'
'The group has strong supplier relationships and our centralised procurement team continue to actively manage the supply chain to create flexibility and reduce risk.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.