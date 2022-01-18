StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform provider IntegraFin said its funds under direction rose 4.7% in the first quarter.
The rise to £54.54 billion at the end of December was higher than a 3.7% rise in the FTSE All Share Index but lower than an 8.1% rise in the MSCI World Index.
'The rate of growth of net inflows in the quarter has been pleasing,' chief executive Alex Scott said.
'However, the prior year quarter was a soft comparator and reflected the continued impact of pandemic response restrictions therefore our expectation is that net inflow growth will now be at normalised levels.'
'These results highlight the resilience and strength of our business model, and the growth opportunities for our platform and the addressable adviser market.'
'As I explained at the financial year end, we continue to invest in our people and the continued development of our market leading proprietary software, whilst being mindful of the challenging economic outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.