StockMarketWire.com - Upmarket chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat bumped up its annual earnings guidance after its first-half revenue jumped 40%.

The company was now expecting trading to be 'marginally ahead' of management's expectations for the current financial year.

In the six months through 26 December, revenue had risen 40% year-on-year and by 56% compared to the equivalent period in the financial year ended 28 June 2020.

Second-quarter revenue climbed 37% year-on-year and by 63% compared to the equivalent period in the 2020 financial year.


