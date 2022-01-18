StockMarketWire.com - Online beauty products retailer THG, known as The Hut Group, said its annual revenue had risen 35%, though it forecast lower growth in the current year.
Revenue for the year through December jumped to £2.18 billion, up from £1.61 billion year-on-year, or by 38% on a constant currency basis.
Looking forward, THG said it expected revenue growth to slow to between 22% and 25% on a constant currency basis.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) margin was expected to be in the range of 7.4% to 7.7%, compared to market expectations of around 7.9%.
The company said the miss took into account around 90 basis points of adverse foreign currency movements.
THG said it expected earnings margins to improve throughout as it sees benefits of investments in automation offsetting inflationary pressures.
'The phasing is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, given movements in raw material prices, transport costs and currencies,' it said.
Chief executive Matthew Moulding said: 'Despite challenging conditions, we have scaled revenue and expanded our business model, particularly THG Ingenuity, well ahead of expectations given at our IPO 16 months ago.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.