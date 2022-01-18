StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability upgraded is annual earnings guidance as it benefited from optimism in the UK housebuilding sector.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through March was now expected to be at least £32 million, ahead of current market expectations, the company said.
Sustained positive momentum and optimism within the UK housebuilding sector was reflected in company forward order book levels, it added.
'Looking ahead, the board remains confident that the group is well placed to continue delivering on its strategic objectives and the underlying growth of the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
