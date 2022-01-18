StockMarketWire.com - Animal pharmaceutical group Eco Animal Health said it had appointed David Hallas as is new chief executive, effective 1 April.

Hallas currently was managing director of Sure Petcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Inc.

His appointment followed the announcement on the 26 July regarding Marc Loomes' intention to retire from Eco during 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com