StockMarketWire.com - Animal pharmaceutical group Eco Animal Health said it had appointed David Hallas as is new chief executive, effective 1 April.
Hallas currently was managing director of Sure Petcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Inc.
His appointment followed the announcement on the 26 July regarding Marc Loomes' intention to retire from Eco during 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
