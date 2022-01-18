StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineering and technology recruitment firm Gattaca warned that its annual profit would be materially below market expectations.
Underlying pre-tax profit for the year through July 2022 was now expected to be around breakeven.
First-half net fee income would be around £22 million, up from £20.5 million year-on-year.
Full-year net fee income was expected to be around £45 million, up from £42.1 million year-on-year.
Gattaca said the downgrade was driven by 'delayed recovery in our contract business where the improvement in our customer's demand has been slower than expected'.
'We remain committed to driving sustainable recovery from the pandemic and are confident in the long-term growth prospects for the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
