StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Sound Energy said it had approached rival Angus Energy with a possible share-based takeover bid worth around £21.6 million.
The possible offer would comprise the issue of 0.680 Sound Energy shares for each Angus share.
That represented 1.5p per Angus share based on a closing price of 2.2p on Monday.
Sound said it had previously made three indicative proposals that all had been rejected by Angus.
'The company has evaluated this potential combination for some time and believes that the potential combination would be a strategically compelling proposition,' Sound Energy said.
'The Sound Energy directors look forward to constructive engagement with Angus regarding the possible offer.'
Angus, meanwhile, said it had received 'at least six bona fide approaches' to participate in a formal sale process.
Angus reiterated that it 'considers it inappropriate to identify the parties', adding that it would 'engage with and evaluate each expression of interest until a firm proposal can be agreed and announced'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
