StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds said its first-half revenue jumped 49% after it sold some large stones and boosted production.
Revenue for the six months through December increased to $264.7 million, up from $178.1 million year-on-year.
Petra Diamonds said the rise was driven particularly by the sale of exceptional stones totalling $77.9 million, further supported by a strong diamond market.
Rough diamond prices on a like-for-like basis rose around 16% year-on-year.
Production rose 2% to 1,777,424 carats and the company reiterated annual output guidance of 3.3 million to 3.6 million carats.
The rise in production was largely attributable to Williamson resuming production during the period, following an extended period of care and maintenance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
