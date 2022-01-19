StockMarketWire.com - Bingo and casino group Rank said senior independent director Chris Bell had resigned.
The move followed Bell's decision to accept the chairman's role at Nueva Codere.
Karen Whitworth had been appointed as a senior independent director at Rank with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
