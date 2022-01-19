StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca reported positive results from a late-stage trial showing that its cancer drug combined with chemotherapy reduced the risk of death in patients with biliary tract cancer by 20%.
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi plus chemotherapy, however, didn't increase the discontinuation rate due to adverse events, or AEs, compared to chemotherapy alone.
Grade 3 or 4 treatment-related AEs were experienced by 62.7% of patients treated with Imfinzi and chemotherapy, and by 64.9% of patients receiving chemotherapy alone.
In a separate statement, the company also reported data from a clinical study showing that a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi cut the risk of death by 31%.
Patients treated with tremelimumab experienced a 22% reduction in the risk of death versus sorafenib.
'An estimated 31% of patients were still alive at three years versus 20% for sorafenib,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
