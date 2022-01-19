StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange service provider Wise said its third-quarter revenue had risen 34% as it boosted transfer volumes.
Revenue for the three months through December increased to £149.8 million, up from £111.9 million year-on-year, as volume jumped 38% to £20.6 billion.
The average price paid by customers fell 9 basis points to 0.60%.
The number of active personal customers grew 26% to 4.1 million while active business customers grew 39% to 0.25 million.
Transferwise said it still expected its take rate to be slightly lower in the second half compared to the first as a result of price reductions.
'This is expected to be more than offset by higher volumes as we now anticipate revenue growth of about 30% for the 2022 financial year over the 2021 financial year.'
The company said it was still expecting an annual gross margin of 65-67%, subject to foreign exchange related costs continuing to remain broadly stable.
