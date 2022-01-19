StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it expected to report a narrower annual loss after it beat its revenue expectations for the first half.
Revenue in the six months through December had risen 72% year-on-year to £5.4 million.
'The board is pleased to report an excellent first half of the year,' PCI_PAL said.
'All of the group's key metrics are either at or ahead of management expectations, and as a result, the group anticipates that revenue and losses before tax will now be better than the current market expectations for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
