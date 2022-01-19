StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene said it had opened new expanded facilities in Canada.

The facilities, at 702 - 1515 Broadway Street, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, would be launched later on Wednesday and opened by Mayor Brad West.

Yourgene took over the facilities in December following an increased headcount by 120% over 2021.

The company said it was currently involved in a hiring plan that would add another six team members by April.


