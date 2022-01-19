StockMarketWire.com - Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline said it had appointed Tony Wood as chief scientific officer designate.

Wood would assume full accountability for research and development from current CSO, Dr Hal Barron, on 1 August 2022, who was appointed chief executive and co-chair of Altos Labs starting 1 August 2022.

Wood joined GSK from Pfizer in 2017, as senior vice president, medicinal science and technology, and was responsible for all science and technology platforms supporting the discovery, clinical development and delivery of new medicines across GSK.

