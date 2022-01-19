StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said chief executive Colin King had stood down, with immediate effect.
He had been replaced by Jag Grewal, who was head of the company's health and nutrition division.
Omega also announced that non-executive director and former chairman Bill Rhodes was standing down.
'Further to recent speculation, Omega can confirm that it currently has cash balances in excess of £2.5m and an undrawn overdraft facility of £2.0 million, 'it added.
'Thus, there is no short-term need to raise additional capital. Like all growth companies, Omega will look to raise funds to drive growth as and when appropriate.'
Chairman Simon Douglas said King and been a valued leader and that it was with considerable regret that he had decided to step down.
'I would also like to welcome Jag into this new role and we look forward to working together on the next phase of Omega's exciting future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
