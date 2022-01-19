StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it had reacquired its franchise in Fort Worth, Texas for $7.7 million.

The cash would be paid over three years and included all assets required to conduct operations, including trucks and equipment.

'The Fort Worth operation is fast-growing and expected to accelerate further by adding new service locations in north and west Texas during 2022,' the company said.

'Moreover, today's acquisition reinforces the group's strategy of establishing regional corporate hubs in the US that have scale to fuel growth in nearby corporate and franchise locations.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com