StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport upgraded its annual earnings guidance after it boosted sales by a quarter.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected to double to £2.2 million, the company said in a trading update.
Revenue had grown 25% to to £62.7 million.
'This very encouraging performance reflects the strength of our premium brands which continue to drive strong underlying EBITDA growth,' chief executive Stephen Moon said.
'Prospects for further progress in 2022 look strong, and our long-term growth strategy remains unchanged.'
