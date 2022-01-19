StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL said its annual underlying profit would fall, after government restrictions and cautious consumer behaviour owing to the pandemic suppressed accident numbers.

Underlying operating profit for the year through December was seen falling to at least £4.0 million, as expected, compared to £5.7 million year-on-year, the company said.

Revenue was expected to ease down to £38.9 million, from £40.9 million. There were no exceptional costs in 2021 and NAHL said it expected to report a small pre-tax profit, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.2 million.

'While our business continued to experience headwinds throughout 2021, I am pleased with the progress we were able to make on our strategic objectives of creating a higher margin personal injury business and delivering growth in our catastrophic injury business,' chief executive James Saralis said.


