StockMarketWire.com - Specialist audio visual distributor Midwich upgraded its annual earnings guidance after it made a strong finish to the year.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be no less than £31.5 million, the company said in a trading update.

Revenue was seen rising by about 20%, or 23% at constant currency, to more than £850 million.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com