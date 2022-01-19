StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion brand Burberry said it expected to deliver increased annual profit after reporting a rise in revenue in the third quarter of the year, led by an ongoing increase in full-price sales.

For the 13 weeks ended 25 December, retail revenue rose 5% to £723 million as full-price comparable store sales were up 26%, driven by ongoing strength in the Americas and a material improvement in Asia Pacific and EMEIA.

Comparable store sales were down 3% on a like-for-like basis following the 'planned exit of markdown,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company expected current year adjusted operating profit to grow in the region of 35% at constant currency, compared with the prior year.

In addition, the currency headwind was now expected to be £79 million, down from a prior estate of £100 million on revenue and £27 million, down from £40 million on adjusted operating profit.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com