StockMarketWire.com - J D Wetherspoon touted a stronger second half of the year on hopes of easing Covid-19 restrictions after the pub chain forecast a loss for the first half of the year.
'The company will be loss-making in the first half of the financial year, but hopes that, with the ending of restrictions, improved customer confidence and better weather, it will have a much stronger performance in the second half,' the company said.
For the 25 weeks to 16 January 2022, like-for-like sales decreased by 11.7% and total sales by 13.3%, compared to the similar period in financial year 2020.
Sales in the second quarter were affected by the 'Plan B' restrictions announced by the government in December.
In the 12 weeks to 16 January 2022, like-for-like sales decreased by 15.6% and total sales by 16.6%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.