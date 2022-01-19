StockMarketWire.com - Mining group BHP said copper production was trending towards the low end of its guidance range, while metallurgical coal guidance was cut owing to 'significant' wet weather impacts and Covid-19 related labour shortages.

Guidance for metallurgical coal output in 2022 was cut to between 38 and 41 Mt from between 39 and 44 Mt. Production in Q3 decreased by 8% to 18 tonnes in the third quarter.

'The revision is a result of significant La Nina related wet weather impacts during the December 2021 quarter coupled with COVID-19 related labour constraints,' the company said.

Workforce absenteeism arising from the COVID-19 Omicron variant was anticipated to continue into the early part of the second half of the 2022 financial year, it added.

For the full-year copper production was expected to come in at low end of the 1.59 million to 1.76 million tonnes range after guidance at Pampa Norte was cut to a range of 260,000 to 300,000 from a prior range of 330,000 to 360,000 tonnes.

Copper production decreased to 365,500 tonnes in Q3, below the 376,500 tonnes in Q2.






