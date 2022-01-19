StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services group Diploma said performance in the fiscal first quarter of the year was 'strong,' with revenue up by more than a fifth, driven by continued demand and boost from acquisitions.
Revenue grew 28% for the three months ended December 2021, reflecting 'the net contribution from acquisitions and the two small disposals completed last year,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company kept its outlook unchanged and said it continued to expect underlying growth to moderate as the year progresses and comparators become more demanding.
The next scheduled update would be the publication of half year results on 16 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.