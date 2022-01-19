StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Liontrust Asset Management reported a rise in asset under management and advice boosted by new inflows in the fiscal first quarter.
For the period 1 October to 31 December 2021, assets under management and advice, or AuMA, grew to £37.24 billion from £35.66 billion as net flows grew by £0.8 billion.
The company said the proposed acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, which was announced on 7 December 2021, would add £5.8 billion of AuMA be completed in April, subject to regulatory approval.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
