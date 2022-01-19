StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Crest Nicholson reported a jump in adjusted profit as revenue was boosted by ongoing strength in the housing market.

For the year ended 31 October 2021, adjusted pre-tax rose to £107.2 million from £45.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £786.6 million from £677.9 million.

Forward sales as at 14 January 2022 were 2,702 units and £719.0 million Gross development value, or GDV, compared with 2,435 units and £564.5 million GDV a year earlier.

The company proposed a final dividend of 9.5 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 13.6 pence per share.

'As we move into FY22 and beyond our focus remains on enhancing our profitability through both margin rate accretion and volume growth,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com