StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin reported a decline in annual production that was in-line with guidance.
For 2021, gold production fell 8% to 415,370 ounces, which was in line with the guidance range of 400,000 to 430,000.
Annual revenue fell 12% as lower production and higher costs offset a rise in gold prices.
Annual gold sales were 407,252 ounces at an average realised gold price of US$1,797 per ounce sold.
Looking ahead, the company left its 2022 production unchanged at 430,000 to 460,000 ounces.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.