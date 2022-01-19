StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin reported a decline in annual production that was in-line with guidance.

For 2021, gold production fell 8% to 415,370 ounces, which was in line with the guidance range of 400,000 to 430,000.

Annual revenue fell 12% as lower production and higher costs offset a rise in gold prices.

Annual gold sales were 407,252 ounces at an average realised gold price of US$1,797 per ounce sold.

Looking ahead, the company left its 2022 production unchanged at 430,000 to 460,000 ounces.

