StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm M&C Saatchi said chief financial officer Mickey Kalifa had resigned for personal reasons.
A search for a replacement would commence immediately, the company said.
In the meantime, Kalifa would remain in his role to ensure an orderly handover and the completion of the 2021 audit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
