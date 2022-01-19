StockMarketWire.com - Collagen products maker Devro said it expected to report operating profit in line with expectations, with earnings per share 'modestly ahead' of market expectations following a rise in revenue.

'We anticipate 2021 operating profit performance to be in line with expectations, representing in excess of 10% constant currency growth, with earnings per share modestly ahead of current analyst expectations due to a one-off tax benefit arising from the change in the UK corporate tax rate,' the company said.

Company compiled consensus 2021 earnings per share average was 16.9 pence.

Revenue growth for the full year was 'encouraging' with positive developments in volume, price and mix generating revenue growth of circa 5% in 2021.

Devro will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 2 March 2022.





