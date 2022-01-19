StockMarketWire.com - Collagen products maker Devro said it expected to report operating profit in line with expectations, with earnings per share 'modestly ahead' of market expectations following a rise in revenue.
'We anticipate 2021 operating profit performance to be in line with expectations, representing in excess of 10% constant currency growth, with earnings per share modestly ahead of current analyst expectations due to a one-off tax benefit arising from the change in the UK corporate tax rate,' the company said.
Company compiled consensus 2021 earnings per share average was 16.9 pence.
Revenue growth for the full year was 'encouraging' with positive developments in volume, price and mix generating revenue growth of circa 5% in 2021.
Devro will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 2 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.