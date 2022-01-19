StockMarketWire.com - Professional services provider Christie said it expected operating profit to be 'very significantly' in excess of current market expectations following a 'strong' end to the year.
'Following an extremely strong year end performance in Christie & Co, our Business Broking, Valuation & Advisory practice, the group's operating profit for the year ended 31st December 2021 is anticipated to be very significantly in excess of current market expectations,' the company said.
'We intend to publish the group's preliminary trading results for 2021 in April,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.