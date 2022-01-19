StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said an analysis of a well at the Wressle venture in North Lincolnshire demonstrated its significant potential.
Bottom hole pressure data had been acquired from the Wressle-1 well during December.
Consultancy ERCE estimated that a rate of 1,216 barrels of oil per day would be possible, based on the current reservoir pressure and a flowing tubing head pressure of 400 pounds per square inch gauge.
At 300 psig flowing tubing head pressure, ERCE estimated the well could flow at a rate of 1,543 bopd whilst at the oil bubble point.
'The conclusions of the ERCE interpretation demonstrate the material potential of the Wressle-1 well and the flow rates that could be achieved from the Ashover Grit reservoir interval,' executive chairman David Bramhill said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.