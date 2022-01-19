StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said an analysis of a well at the Wressle venture in North Lincolnshire demonstrated its significant potential.

Bottom hole pressure data had been acquired from the Wressle-1 well during December.

Consultancy ERCE estimated that a rate of 1,216 barrels of oil per day would be possible, based on the current reservoir pressure and a flowing tubing head pressure of 400 pounds per square inch gauge.

At 300 psig flowing tubing head pressure, ERCE estimated the well could flow at a rate of 1,543 bopd whilst at the oil bubble point.

'The conclusions of the ERCE interpretation demonstrate the material potential of the Wressle-1 well and the flow rates that could be achieved from the Ashover Grit reservoir interval,' executive chairman David Bramhill said.


