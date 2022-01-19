StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said it continued to perform in line with its expectations amid further 'good' operational progress in the first half of the year.
'The group is performing well, with trading in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
'The group's projects were 'fully operational in line with the latest Government and industry Covid guidelines,' it added.
The company said it had continued to manage the challenges posed by materials shortages and inflation effectively and without any material impact on trading.
The average month-end cash for the six months ended 31 December 2021 was circa £180 million, an improvement on the £164 million seen in June.
Cash at the end of 31 December 2021 stood at circa £210 million, compared with £211 million a year earlier.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
