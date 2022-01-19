StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it was raising up to £0.6 million from a share issue as it advances projects in Nevada and Zambia.
New shares in the company were offered at 0.17p each via a just-completed placement worth £0.5 million plus up to £0.1 million from an offer of broker option shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
