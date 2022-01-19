StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payment and identity company Boku said it expected annual revenue to grow by more than a fifth on increased volumes.
The company also announced the sale of its identity division to Twilio for up to $32.3 million.
'Following the disposal of Boku Identity to Twilio, Boku enters 2022 as a pure-play payments company,' the company said. For financial year ended 31 December 2021, revenue was expected to be approximately $69.0 million, an increase of 22%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, increased by 31% to an estimated $20.0 million.
'[D]uring the year we further expanded our payments reach, with eWallet and Real Time Payment volumes increasing five-fold, albeit from a small base,' the company said.
'It is clear that these new methods will be a key factor driving Payments revenue growth in 2022.'
'We look forward to reporting our audited results in March 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
