StockMarketWire.com - Business information, training and specialist consultancy Centaur upgraded its outlook on performance as momentum continued.
As a result, Centaur expects to report revenues of at least £38.5 million for the year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin in excess of 15%, both ahead of consensus.
Centaur ended the year with a cash balance of £13.1 million as at 31 December 2021, up from £8.3 million as at 31 December 2020. "
'In 2021, we introduced our margin acceleration plan, MAP23, to drive profitable revenue growth for the business,' the company said. '[B]oth our flagship 4 and core brands have seen strong trading performances,' it added.
'We remain on track to hit our MAP23 targets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.