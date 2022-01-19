StockMarketWire.com - Business information, training and specialist consultancy Centaur upgraded its outlook on performance as momentum continued.

As a result, Centaur expects to report revenues of at least £38.5 million for the year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin in excess of 15%, both ahead of consensus.

Centaur ended the year with a cash balance of £13.1 million as at 31 December 2021, up from £8.3 million as at 31 December 2020. "

'In 2021, we introduced our margin acceleration plan, MAP23, to drive profitable revenue growth for the business,' the company said. '[B]oth our flagship 4 and core brands have seen strong trading performances,' it added.

'We remain on track to hit our MAP23 targets.'


