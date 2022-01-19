StockMarketWire.com - Alternative banking solutions provider Alpha FX upgraded its outlook on revenue following an 'exceptionally strong' November and December performance.
Revenue for the full year was now expected to be in excess of £77 million, representing an increase of 67% compared to the previous year, and ahead of previous analyst expectations set following the group's December trading update, the company said.
'Following the strong end to Q4 2021, the board looks forward to another year of strong growth and will provide an update on the outlook for FY 2022 at the full year results in March,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
